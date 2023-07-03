UDOT closes I-15 on-ramp due to road buckling

MURRAY, Utah — An Interstate 15 on-ramp in the Salt Lake area had to be closed Sunday as crews fixed damage caused by the road buckling.

The Utah Department of Transportation first reported the damage to the southbound I-15 on-ramp at 5300 South in Murray shortly after 5 p.m.

The Utah Highway Patrol later announced that the on-ramp would be closed until 4 a.m. due to the damage.

UDOT traffic cameras show crews working to repair the buckled portion of the freeway, which was on the right side just south of the on-ramp. Workers appeared to use machinery to cut around the affected area, then an excavator and dump truck came out and began digging.

Temperatures reached 97 degrees in Salt Lake City on Sunday afternoon. However, officials have not yet confirmed if heat was the cause of the road buckling.