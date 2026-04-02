UDOT warns of major I-80 and I-215 ramp closures, spring break delays

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Transportation is warning drivers of some major ramp closures that will impact spring break travel starting next week.

According to UDOT, they are expanding the scope of the I-215 West Improved project to include 18 bridge deck replacements and repairs on 12 additional bridges, resulting in extended ramp closures at the I-215 and I-80 interchange.

Due to that work, every ramp within the interchange will close at different times. Crews will stagger the closures so that not all ramps close at once. Most closures are expected to last between 20 and 40 days.

The first closure will start Monday, April 6, at 6:00 a.m. This will close the ramps from Redwood Road to westbound I-80, southbound I-215, and northbound I-215 for approximately 30 days. During that time, drivers are advised to find alternate routes.

Next, in early May, the ramps from southbound I-215 to westbound I-80, leading to the airport, as well as the eastbound I-80 to southbound I-215 ramps leading to Tooele, will be closed for approximately one month.

Construction is expected to continue through 2027.

Ahead of the closures next week, UDOT says drivers can also expect some delays to spring break travel.

On April 3:

Southbound I-15, from Cedar City to St. George: Delays from 12-7 p.m., with peak delays of up to 45 minutes around 3 p.m.

Delays from 12-7 p.m., with peak delays of up to 45 minutes around 3 p.m. Southbound I-15, from Spanish Fork to Nephi: Delays from 2-7 p.m., with peak delays of up to 25 minutes around 5 p.m.

Delays from 2-7 p.m., with peak delays of up to 25 minutes around 5 p.m. Eastbound US-6: Delays from 4-10 p.m., with peak delays of up to 15 minutes around 8 p.m.

On April 5: