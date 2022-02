MILLCREEK, Utah — Police are asking the public to avoid an area of Millcreek as they try to find a runaway suspect.

Utah Highway Patrol said troopers are investigating an accident that occurred on southbound I-215 (eastern portion) near 3500 South.

"Troopers are looking for an individual that fled the scene. Avoid the area if possible. The investigation could last at least an hour," UHP's tweet read.

This article will be updated as the situation develops or as more information is released.