UHP nabs dozens of drivers speeding at 100+ near Little Sahara

JUAB COUNTY, Utah — Utah Highway Patrol is conducting a speed enforcement project this weekend near the Little Sahara Sand Dunes, and they've already caught a massive amount of speeders.

UHP said Saturday afternoon that in just the previous 30 hours, troopers have stopped 30 vehicles going over 100 miles per hour.

Easter weekend is a popular time for people to visit the dunes. UHP started the speeding enforcement Friday morning with over a dozen troopers and 18 overtime shifts between Friday and Monday.

In addition to the 100+ mph drivers, UHP said they've stopped about 200 people for speeding under 100.

"As you are traveling this weekend please slow down so you can get to your destination safely!" the agency wrote.