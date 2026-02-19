Mother of Susan Cox Powell dies after 15 years of searching

SALT LAKE CITY — A family member has confirmed the passing of Judy Cox, the mother of Susan Cox Powell Wednesday, over 15 years after Josh Powell killed his two sons and 6 years after Susan went missing.

Judy Cox was surrounded by family, according to the daughter of Denise Eernest.

On February 5, Josh Powell locked the door on a social worker at a house in Graham, Washing before setting it ablaze with their two sons, Charlie and Braden, inside.

That was after Susan Powell failed to show up for work and her sons did not arrive at daycare. It was later discovered that Josh took the two children to Washington.