Westbound I-80 closed near Echo Reservoir

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — Interstate 80 is closed in one direction near Echo State Park due to a crash.

The Utah Department of Transportation announced the closure around 4:45 p.m. Sunday.

I-80 is closed to westbound traffic near mile 166 (although the route curves southeast on that section of the freeway).

UDOT

There is no estimated time that the scene will be cleared, but UDOT says on its website that the closure and/or delays could last up to five hours.

UDOT recommends drivers take I-84 as an alternate route.

No details have been provided about the crash at this time.