Driver killed in Parleys Canyon crash, marks third wrong-way incident in a week

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — A driver who was traveling in the opposite direction of traffic on a Utah highway was killed in a crash involving two other vehicles late Wednesday night.

The crash happened just after 11:30 p.m. on Interstate 80 near mile marker 130, which is in Parleys Canyon and on the border between Salt Lake and Summit counties.

Utah Highway Patrol reported that troopers first received word of a wrong-way driver in westbound lanes of I-80 in the area of 700 East.

Shortly after, a crash was reported in Parleys Canyon involving the wrong-way driver, as well as a pickup truck and SUV.

The driver of the wrong-way vehicle, who was not identified by officials, sustained life-threatening injuries and was pronounced deceased by medical responders.

In the pickup truck, the driver became trapped inside following the crash. UHP said he was extricated and taken to the hospital with "significant" but not life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the SUV suffered minor injuries in the crash and was also taken to the hospital.

After the crash, westbound lanes of I-80 were shut down for several hours as officials investigated and cleaned up.

Lanes were reopened at 6 a.m.

The identities of the individuals involved in the crash as well as why the original driver was traveling in the opposite lanes of traffic to begin with were not made available.

The crash marks the third wrong-way driver incident in the last week. Over the weekend, officials in Weber and Summit counties stopped two wrong-way drivers. Only minor injuries were reported in each of those incidents.