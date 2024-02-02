US begins retaliatory strikes on Iranian armed forces, other militias

The U.S. has begun retaliatory strikes against Iranian armed forces and militants in Syria and Iraq following a drone attack on U.S. forces last weekend, U.S. Central Command said Friday.

Strikes began at 4 p.m. Eastern Time, officials said, targeting Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps Quds Force and "affiliated militia groups."

The strikes, delivered by aircraft including some long-range bombers from the United States, hit more than 85 positions including command and intelligence centers, rockets and missiles, drone storage sites and supply chain facilities.

The action is the first direct response to a Jan. 28 drone attack on a U.S. outpost in Jordan that killed three service members and wounded at least 40 others.

On Wednesday, the United States said it blamed a coalition of Iran-backed militias in Iraq, known as the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, for the drone attack.

National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said at the time that President Biden “believes that it is important to respond in an appropriate way.”

“The first thing you see won’t be the last thing," Kirby said, adding that any U.S. action “won't be a one-off.”

On Monday, the White House said it blamed Tehran for the attack and signaled that it was preparing options for a retaliatory strike. Iran said Wednesday it would "decisively respond" to any U.S. action that targeted the country.

The Sunday attack killed Spc. Kennedy Sanders, 24; Sgt. William Jerome Rivers, 46; and Spc. Breonna Alexsondria Moffett, 23. All three were reservists in the 926th Engineer Brigade, which is based in Fort Moore, Georgia.

At least 40 other people were injured in the attack, sustaining cuts, bruises or brain injuries.

"This past Sunday, three American soldiers were killed in Jordan by a drone launched by militant groups backed by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps," President Joe Biden said in a statement after news of the strikes broke. "Earlier today, I attended the dignified return of these brave Americans at Dover Airforce Base, and I have spoken with each of their families."

"This afternoon, at my direction, U.S. military forces struck targets at facilities in Iraq and Syria that the IRGC and affiliated militia use to attack U.S. forces. Our response began today. It will continue at times and places of our choosing. The United States does not seek conflict in the Middle East or anywhere else in the world. But let all those who might seek to do us harm know this: If you harm an American, we will respond."

"Glad to see President Biden taking action against those responsible for the deaths of American soldiers in Jordan," Sen. Mark Warner, the chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, wrote in a post on X. "We’re sending a clear message: targeting American lives will be met with swift, severe, and punishing repercussions."

