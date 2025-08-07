2 Pennsylvania state troopers shot while responding to call

Two Pennsylvania State Police troopers were shot Thursday morning, Gov. Josh Shapiro said.

“About an hour ago in Susquehanna County, two state troopers were shot. Lori and I are praying for those troopers,” Shapiro said at an event in Philadelphia.

A state police spokesperson, Trooper Logan T. Brouse, said the shooting occurred along Route 171 near the village of Thomson. That’s about 40 miles (63 kilometers) north of Scranton.

"The scene remains very active and information on the suspect will be released at a later time," a statement from State Police said.

The troopers were reportedly responding to a call when they were shot. Both troopers were taken to a local hospital. Their conditions were not immediately known.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.