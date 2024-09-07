Group of children, adults stung by ground-nesting bees at Michigan park

A group — including children and adults — who were visiting a western Michigan park reported being stung by ground-nesting bees. Some in the group were stung multiple times, according to reports.

The incident happened while the group was visiting Rogue River Park located in the state's Plainfield Township on Friday.

At least 13 children and 4 adults were stung according to a report by the Associated Press, which cited information from local media in Michigan.

Some in the group reportedly had bees stuck inside of their clothing during the chaos. Local authorities reported that none of the children were seriously injured, and the group was able to move to a nearby bus to escape the swarm of bees.

The Matthaei Botanical Gardens says Michigan has a number of native bee species with some nesting in dead wood or underground.