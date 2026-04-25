Trump cancels Kushner, Witkoff trip for Iran talks in Pakistan

President Donald Trump has abruptly canceled Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff's meeting in Pakistan that was supposed to be aimed at working toward a long-term peace deal with Iran.

Trump said in a statement, "We have the cards. They can call us anytime they want, but you're not going to be making any more 18-hour flights to sit around talking about nothing.’”

This was supposed to be the second round of talks that Pakistan had hosted between the two countries. The first round, which included Vice President JD Vance, did not result in a long-term agreement.

Trump had previously said he would be awaiting a proposal from Iran. He has claimed the Iranian government is fractured and said he is unsure who the legitimate leader is after airstrikes killed Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and several other high-ranking officials.

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"I'll deal with whoever runs the show," Trump said.

The U.S. has set a number of red lines regarding Iran, including that it must abandon its nuclear ambitions and reopen the Strait of Hormuz, a critical waterway that about 20% of the global fuel supply runs through.

Iran, meanwhile, has expressed a lack of trust in the U.S., which launched its initial attack with Israel on Feb. 28. It points to the blockade of Iranian ports, which it says is a violation of the original ceasefire.

Iran's foreign minister, who traveled to Pakistan for meetings, thanked the country for its "brotherly efforts" to bring peace to the region.

"Shared Iran's position concerning workable framework to permanently end the war on Iran," Seyed Araghchi said. "Have yet to see if the U.S. is truly serious about diplomacy."

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On Friday, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said 34 ships had been turned back since the blockade began.

"The blockade is tightening by the hour. We are in control. Nothing in, nothing out,” Hegseth said.

Hegseth also echoed Trump's earlier comments that U.S. forces would fire on vessels attempting to lay mines in the Strait of Hormuz.

