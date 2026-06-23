Senate passes war powers resolution, rebuking Trump's intervention in Iran

The U.S. Senate on Tuesday approved a war powers resolution passed earlier by the House, marking the first time that Congress has unified to rebuke President Donald Trump over the war against Iran.

The vote passed 50-48. Republican Senators Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, and Rand Paul of Kentucky voted yes. Democratic Sen. John Fetterman of Pennsylvania voted against the resolution.

It was the tenth attempt to pass the resolution in the Senate chamber.

The measure is still largely symbolic: It is a concurrent resolution, which does not require President Trump's signature and would not become law that could be enforced.

But it signals a shift in lawmakers' opposition to the foreign intervention, particularly as the Trump administration seeks new funding from Congress to continue the war.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

