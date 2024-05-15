Tops dedicates 5/14 Honor Space in remembrance of those killed in mass shooting 2 years ago

Workers removed the covering surrounding the 5/14 Honor Space Tuesday morning outside the Tops supermarket on Jefferson Avenue where 10 Black people were killed in a racist attack two years ago.

The space was designed and built in collaboration with members of the Jefferson community.

A dedication ceremony was held Tuesday afternoon which included a moment of silence and a tolling of bells to mark the time the mass shooting began.

The Honor Space features a sculpture called "Unity" designed by Buffalo-based artist Valeria Cray and her son Hiram, and 10 granite bollards honoring the victims who were killed: Celestine Chaney, Roberta Drury, Andrew Mackniel, Katherine Massey, Margus Morrison, Rev. Heyward Patterson, Aaron Salter, Geraldine Talley, Ruth Whitfield and Pearl Young.

Tops CEO John Persons joined Scripps News Buffalo's 7 Voices on Tuesday and reflected on the 5/14 Honor Space.

As Western New York mourns with the families, Scripps News Buffalo also wishes to share stories that honor their memory:

This story was originally published by the WKBW News Staff at Scripps News Buffalo.