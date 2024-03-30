USWNT's Korbin Albert apologizes after Megan Rapinoe decries 'hate'

Korbin Albert, a midfielder for the U.S. women's national soccer team, is apologizing for her social media activity that reportedly involved anti-LGBTQ content and a post making light of the injury Megan Rapinoe suffered in her final professional game.

"Liking and sharing posts that are offensive, insensitive and hurtful was immature and disrespectful which was never my intent," the 20-year-old said on Instagram Thursday. "I'm really disappointed in myself and am deeply sorry for the hurt that I have caused to my teammates, other players, fans, friends and anyone who was offended."

Albert, who plays for Paris Saint-Germain, came under fire after reposting a TikTok video of a Christian sermon that said being gay and "feeling transgender" was wrong, according to The Athletic and ESPN.

The player, who wears No. 15, also was seen via screengrab liking a post that said, "God taking time off performing miracles to make sure Megan Rapinoe sprains her ankle in her final ever game." Rapinoe, who also played as a midfielder wearing No. 15, tore her Achilles during her final match: the NWSL championship game on Nov. 11. Her team, OL Reign, went on to lose 1-2 to Gotham FC.

"I truly believe that everyone should feel safe and respected everywhere and on all playing fields," Albert continued in her apology. "I know my actions have not lived up to that and for that I sincerely apologize. It's an honor and a privilege to get to play this sport on the world stage and I promise to do better."

Hours before Albert's apology, Rapinoe posted to her Instagram story calling out hateful rhetoric. Though it didn't mention Albert, the 38-year-old former U.S. captain said in a comment to The Athletic that her statement was in response to the new player's activity but that "her focus is on the queer lives at stake, whether they be at risk through anti-trans commentary online or targeted legislation."

"For people who want to hide behind 'my beliefs,' I would just ask one question, are you making any type of space safer, more inclusive, more whole, any semblance of better, bringing the best out of anyone?" Rapinoe wrote on Instagram. "Because if you aren't, all you believe in is hate. And kids are literally killing themselves because of this hate. Wake TF up! Yours truly, #15."

Rapinoe played her final game with the USWNT in September, wrapping a 17-year career that included two World Cup wins and made her one of the most decorated players in the team's history. But she's also become known for her advocacy work, namely for LGBTQ rights.

Albert, who started playing with the USWNT in December, is seen as a rising star in the sport. She's scheduled to be on the team's roster for the SheBelieves Cup, which kicks off April 6.

