Utah athletics graduation rates near tops among collegiate programs

SALT LAKE CITY — University of Utah student-athletes are winning on the field and in the classroom, placing the school among the best collegiate programs in the country.

Utah's 93% graduation rate for its athletes is tied for fourth overall among public universities that make up the Power Five designation. The rate is also the sixth-highest among all Power Five schools, which are ones in the Pac-12, SEC, Big 10, ACC and Big 12 conferences.

The NCAA data measures the graduation rates of student-athletes within six years of enrolling in school.

In the Pac-12 Conference, Utah trailed only Stanford with a 96% graduation rate.

Utah has now reached the 93% graduation mark for five consecutive years.

"We are incredibly proud of our student-athletes for maintaining academic excellence and earning degrees at a rate that ranks among the highest in the country," said Utah Athletics Director Mark Harlan. "I also want to thank our coaches and staff for continuing to identify the best and brightest in the recruiting process and placing a high priority on academic success for their student-athletes."

Six Utes athletics programs achieved a perfect 100% graduation rate, including baseball, men's and women's basketball, gymnastics, lacrosse, men's and women's skiing, women's tennis and volleyball.