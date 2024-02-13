Utah man arrested for setting own home on fire, killing 9 puppies

NORTH SALT LAKE, Utah — A man who was found unconscious inside a burning home Monday evening is now facing charges of arson and animal cruelty.

South Davis Metro Fire crews responded to a fire at a duplex located at 144 N. Orchard Drive in North Salt Lake around 5:30 p.m.

According to North Salt Lake Police, 42-year-old Jason Mathew Cobb was found unconscious inside the home by his neighbor, who dragged him outside. He regained consciousness, and North Salt Lake police officers spoke with him. Officers said he seemed agitated and said he was "going [expletive] nuts." He told police he started the fire in an attempt to take his own life.

Once firefighters managed to cool down the flames from the basement of the home, they entered and found nine puppies. They attempted to resuscitate the puppies, but they all died. A snake was also found inside, but was unharmed.

Cobb was taken to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation. He was in stable condition, and police went to the hospital to speak with him. They informed him of his Miranda rights, according to the arrest report, and Cobb waived his rights and spoke with them.

According to court documents, Cobb told police he poked a hole in a can of acetone — a flammable substance found in paint remover and nail polish remover — then threw it toward his bed and set it on fire using a sprayed adhesive.

Officers at the scene said Cobb appeared to be under the influence of drugs and he admitted to using crystal meth that day, but no drugs or paraphernalia were found in his home.

Cobb was booked Tuesday on one first-degree felony count of aggravated arson, and nine Class-A misdemeanors of aggravated animal cruelty. A judge ordered that he be held without bail.

For those struggling with thoughts of suicide, the National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline can now be reached by simply dialing 988 any time for free support. Resources are also available online at utahsuicideprevention.org.

