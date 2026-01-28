Utah resorts will pay some passholders 'mountain credits' to come ski

PARK CITY, Utah — As warm temperatures and record-low snowpack plague the ski season, the owner of two Utah resorts is offering to pay its passholders in credits to come ski.
An email sent to some Ikon passholders offers $20 "mountain credits" for each day (up to three days) skied at U.S. Ikon resorts between now and Feb. 25 for up to $60 in credits.
The credits can be used at participating restaurants, rental shops and retail stores at Deer Valley Resort and Solitude Mountain Resort. There are more than 60 Ikon Pass destinations across 13 countries.
The offer comes as the difficult start to the season due to a lack of substantial snowfall has cut into ski industry revenue from things such as lodging, dining, rentals, and places where skiers typically spend money on the mountain.
Alterra, the company that owns the Ikon Pass, doesn't report skier visits, but its top competitor, Epic Pass operator Vail Resorts, reported a 20% drop in visitors and a 15.9% drop in revenue from food sales earlier this season. The company attributed the drops to "one of the worst early season snowfalls in the western U.S. in over 30 years."
An Alterra spokesperson did not say whether the promotion is tied to low skier traffic or lost revenue.
Mountain credits will be added to Ikon accounts by March 6 and expire May 31, according to an email announcing the promotion. Skiers and riders must register for the promotion to be eligible.
Mountain credits were first offered to some passholders in 2025 for use this season instead of a renewal discount, according to the Alterra spokesperson. It's not clear if all passholders are eligible for the current promotion.
Here's where you can redeem the credits:
DEER VALLEY RESORT:
Food & Beverage -
- Snow Park Restaurant
- The Brass Tag
- East Village Restaurant
Retail -
- Signatures at Snow Park
Rentals -
- Snow Park Rental Shop
SOLITUDE MOUNTAIN RESORT:
Food & Beverage -
- Last Chance Lodge
- Little Dollie's
- Moonbeam Lodge
- Roundhouse
- Stone Haus Pizzeria & Creamery
Retail -
- Canyon Fever Moonbeam
- Canyon Fever Village
Rentals -
- Moonbeam Rentals
- Solitude Nordic & Snowshoe Center
- Powderhorn Adventure Center
Mountain credits are also redeemable at participating locations at resorts in other states: Big Bear Mountain Resort, Crystal Mountain Resort, June Mountain, Mammoth Mountain, Palisades Tahoe, Schweitzer, Snowshoe Mountain, Stratton, Sugarbush and others.
