Utah’s lackluster snow season continues to be a concern, officials warn

SALT LAKE CITY — The relatively quiet winter season is not only hurting business in and around Utah ski resorts; it's also causing real concern among those monitoring the state's water supply.

In its monthly update, the Utah Division of Water Resources shared how refilling state reservoirs is "less likely" if the lack of snowstorms continues, adding that 95 percent of the state's water supply comes from snowpack.

As of Thursday, nearly the entire state (94%) is experiencing some form of drought after the warmest year on record in Utah. At the same time last year, only 20 percent of the state was under any form of drought.

The agency reported that northern Utah is doing "slightly better" than other areas, but is still below-normal overall. However, state reservoirs are currently above-normal for this time of year, the agency said. The reservoirs preserve water captured from snowpack and used during the summer and drought years.

“As the old saying goes, ‘In Utah, we are either in drought or preparing for the next one’,” said Joel Williams, interim director at the Utah Division of Water Resources. “We can all see that our water situation is not looking great."

Only 18 of Utah's reservoirs are above 61 percent capacity, according to the agency's map, with three showing current conditions below 20 percent.

Map below shows current snowpack conditions as of Thursday, January 23: