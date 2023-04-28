Utes tight end Dalton Kincaid selected by Buffalo Bills in NFL Draft

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — For the second straight year, the University of Utah has had a player selected in the first round of the NFL draft as tight end Dalton Kincaid was taken by the Buffalo Bills with the 25th overall pick.

Kincaid was a first-team All-Pac 12 player last season with 70 receptions, 890 yards and 8 touchdowns. His eight touchdowns matched his previous season's total and ranked second among FBS tight ends in the 2022 season.

The transfer from University of San Diego broke out on the national level during an epic performance in Utah's win over USC as he totaled 16 receptions on 16 targets for a career-high 234 yards and a touchdown.

The Utes have now had back-to-back first round picks after linebacker Devin Lloyd was selected by Jacksonville in 2022.