Video shows rocker Tommy Lee's dog snatched by coyote

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. — Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee is no stranger to home video, but his latest life escapade caught on camera involved a scary scene in which a coyote snatched his dog.

Lee's wife, actress Brittany Furlan, shared video of what occurred Tuesday in the couple's suburban Los Angeles backyard.

In a post to Instagram, Furlan said she had let her dogs out to go to the bathroom when a coyote darted out and grabbed Neena, one of the dogs, by the neck before running off.

Home security video showed Furlan screaming and chasing after the coyote, and was able to grab Neena from the predator's mouth.

"Thank God [Neena's] a little bit fat because [the coyote] couldn't make it over the wall with her," Furlan wrote.

In the background of the video, Furlan can be heard yelling, "We can't leave them out!," while Lee screamed, Oh, my God!"

Furlan warned others to be safe, adding that she's no longer letting her dogs out.

"This is ridiculous," she wrote. "Huge your babies extra tight."

