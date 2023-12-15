Viewer Spotlight: Reaction to coverage of services for Rosalynn Carter

From the wars in Israel and Ukraine to the deadly tornadoes in Tennessee, Scripps News is committed to bringing viewers breaking news and special event coverage.

For several hours in late November, all eyes were on the history-making memorial service for former first lady Rosalynn Carter.

Several people contacted the Scripps News Viewer Hotline to weigh in on our coverage.

"I really enjoyed your broadcast of the Rosalynn Carter funeral. It was just beautiful, and you were the only station that was showing it. It just blew my mind. I went over to the networks, and they were just playing game shows and everything. And you guys were playing it – you played the whole service. It was beautiful and I’m glad you guys did," Paul of Illinois said.

The Scripps News team offered occasional commentary and insights throughout the hours-long ceremony, which some viewers criticized.

"I have to say that I’m very disappointed and angry and offended that during Mrs. Carter’s memorial service today, you all have talked over the hymns that were sung and some of the more important things that were said. I consider it a personal offense. Not only am I a Christian first, but I am a loyal Scripps News watcher. So please, in the future, don’t ever do this again," said Elizabeth of Texas.

"Most of us would like to see this as if we were there. Please stop interrupting for the littlest thing. Please don’t demean the importance of the choral music that’s being sung," Cindy of Tennessee said.

Scripps News never intends to offend a viewer. Covering stories like Rosalynn Carter's funeral is a a delicate balance of knowing when to provide context and when to stay silent. Admittedly, it's something Scripps News doesn't always get right, and that's why we value your feedback.

Another viewer took issue with how Scripps News pronounced the former first lady's name.

"Y’all are pronouncing it wrong and it’s driving me nuts. She is not Rose-uh-Lynn. She is Roz-uh-Lynn, and I wish somebody would really get it right. I like your news. I watch it every day, but y’all are driving me absolutely crazy today," Tanya of Texas said.

Scripps News did extensive verification with the Carter Center, which insists the former first lady's name is properly pronounced Rose-uh-Lynn, despite how many people have pronounced it throughout her life.

Continue to let us know how we're doing — good or bad — on our toll-free Scripps News Viewer Hotline at 1-833-4-SCRIPPS.

