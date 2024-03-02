7,000+ homes lose power as storm hits northern Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — A winter storm with powerful winds and snow in some areas has knocked out power for several thousand Utahns.

Rocky Mountain Power reports that there are more than 7,300 customers without power as of 1:30 p.m.

The majority of those outages are clustered in Weber and Salt Lake counties. There are more than 5,000 in the areas of Ogden and North Ogden, while there are several clusters of about 100-200 customers without electricity scattered throughout the Salt Lake Valley.

"Heavy snowfall and strong winds causing widespread outages across our service territory," the company wrote on its website. "Rocky Mountain Power line crews continue their work assessing and restoring service to customers across our service territory. We appreciate your patience as our crews work around the clock to restore power interruptions."

This article will be updated as the status of power outages changes throughout the day.