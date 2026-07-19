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A clear and warm Sunday, with more moisture on the way

Sunday Morning Weather Forecast
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Mostly clear and warm this morning along the Wasatch Front. Plan on active skies continuing for much of the state throughout the ladder half of the day. In fact, our active monsoon pattern isn't going anywhere this week, with daily chances for afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms across much of the state.

Graphics from the FOX 13 Weather Center showing flash flood risks in Utah's canyons. Arches, Glen Canyon, Natural Bridges, and San Rafael Swell show possible risk, while Bryce Canyon, Capitol Reef, Grand Staircase, and Zion/Snow Canyon show probable flash flood risk.

The biggest concern remains heavy rain and flash flooding, especially across southern Utah. Slow-moving storms could quickly flood burn scars, slot canyons and dry washes. A Flood Watch remains in effect Sunday afternoon and evening for much of southwest and south-central Utah.

Graphics from the FOX 13 Weather Center showing the excessive rain outlook. A swath of central and southern Utah is marked for slight, scattered flash floods, while the portions due east and west shows marginal showers and flash flood risk.

Temperatures remain hot statewide, even with the moisture in place. Highs will reach the upper 90s along northern Utah this afternoon with triple-digit heat continuing for St. George.

Graphics from the FOX 13 Weather Center showing the chances of precipitation throughout the next week. It rises to Widely Scattered by Monday before dropping Monday night. It then rises to scattered Tuesday and Wednesday, with another evening dip. It then settles to just above Isolated through the rest of the week.

By Tuesday, models suggest the ridge could bring another round of widespread heavy rain as another surge of monsoon moisture moves into the state. While rain chances may taper slightly later this week, scattered afternoon thunderstorms are expected to remain in the forecast.

Graphics from the FOX 13 Weather Center showing the 5-Day rain outlook for the state. Sunday and Monday show a "Light" probability of storms, but that rises to "Heavy" Tuesday through Thursday.

If you're heading outdoors, especially in southern Utah, keep an eye on the weather. Flash flooding can develop quickly, even if the rain is falling miles away.

REAL-TIME WEATHER: Get the latest weather forecasts by downloading the FREE Utah Weather Authority app

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