A little rain tonight; A LOT more this weekend!

A weak storm brushing by tonight will bring a few showers to the north. Otherwise, mild & dry most of the week before much cooler, wet weather becomes likely this weekend.

SALT LAKE CITY

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs: Low 60s.

Tuesday Night: Increasing clouds with a chance of rain & isolated t-storms in the evening, then tapering off overnight. Lows: Lower 40s.

ST. GEORGE

Tuesday: Sunny. Highs: Low 70s.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Upper 40s.

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