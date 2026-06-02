A taste of summer: Highs hit 80s & 90s!

A warming & drying trend is expected this week with temps climbing well above average! A great start to summer vacation for a lot of the kids!

Increasing south winds will lead to high fire danger across Central & Southern UT from Thursday into the weekend.

As temps keep climbing, moderate heat risk is likely beginning mid-week. Stay hydrated & make sure you spend time in the shade!

SALT LAKE CITY

Tuesday: Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny. Highs: Mid 80s.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Upper 50s.

ST. GEORGE

Tuesday: Sunny. Highs: Upper 90s.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Upper 60s.

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