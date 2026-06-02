A taste of summer: Highs hit 80s & 90s!

A warming & drying trend is expected this week with temps climbing well above average! A great start to summer vacation for a lot of the kids!
Increasing south winds will lead to high fire danger across Central & Southern UT from Thursday into the weekend.
As temps keep climbing, moderate heat risk is likely beginning mid-week. Stay hydrated & make sure you spend time in the shade!
SALT LAKE CITY
Tuesday: Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny. Highs: Mid 80s.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Upper 50s.
ST. GEORGE
Tuesday: Sunny. Highs: Upper 90s.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Upper 60s.
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