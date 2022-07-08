ST. GEORGE, Utah — If parts of Utah seemed especially hot about a year ago last July, it's because it was.

An official review released Friday verified that the 117 degree temperature measured in St. George on July 10, 2021 tied the mark for highest-ever recorded in Utah.

The State Climate Extremes Committee report confirmed the temperature reading taken at the UT Cooperative Observer Program station. Higher temperatures measured in the area were discarded, including a reading of 120 degrees from the roof of a nearby building because "it wasn't representative of the environment," the report said.

According to the committee, the previous mark was also set in St. George on July 5, 1985. Incredibly enough, the record occurred within 2.5 miles of each other, according to the National Weather Service.