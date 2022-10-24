Alta receives over 2 feet of snow, passes monthly average

ALTA, Utah — Alta is off to a good start this season after a weekend storm brought more than two feet of snow to the area.

The official snow total was 25 inches, The National Weather Service reported.

PHOTOS: WINTER STORM HITS UTAH, BRINGING SNOW AND GORGEOUS VIEWS

This total passes the October monthly average, which is 24.4 inches.

Other areas of Utah also saw significant snow totals. Solitude received 18 inches, Summit Park got ten inches and Tooele saw seven inches.

NWS reports West Jordan received 5.5 inches, Woodland Hills got four inches and Fairview received 3.5 inches of snow.

While the storm over the weekend was a good start, there's even more snow coming to the mountains before the month closes out.

Storm models show a possibility for mountain snow on Wednesday evening.

Another storm system is expected to hit in the first few days of November as well.