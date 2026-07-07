Another Hot Day; Isolated T-Storms Possible

High based showers & dry t-storms could bring gusty winds across parts of Northern & Central UT. Storms are most likely over the mountains and then could drift out east over the valleys. A few pockets of rain are possible, but otherwise they will mainly be dry storms with a chance of gusty outflow winds.

Warming up & drying out the rest of the week with near record heat possible by the weekend!

SALT LAKE CITY

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs: Mid 90s.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Upper 60s.

ST. GEORGE

Tuesday: Sunny & hot. Highs: Near 106.

Tuesday Night: Clear. Lows: Upper 70s.

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