Another warm day; Winds increasing

Another warm day; Winds increasing- Tuesday, September 9
SW winds will keep it warm, but could be gusty and lead to high fire danger in Western UT today & tomorrow. Slow-moving storm brings cooler, wet weather across Northern & Central UT by Friday.

SALT LAKE CITY

Tuesday: Partly cloudy & warm with a slight chance of PM showers & t-storms. Highs: Upper 80s.

Tuesday Night: Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows: Mid 60s.

ST. GEORGE

Tuesday: Sunny & warm. Highs: Mid 90s.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Upper 60s.

