Authorities warn of dangerous driving conditions in Utah Wednesday morning

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Highway Patrol and the Utah Department of Transportation warned drivers of dangerously slick driving conditions Wednesday morning along the Wasatch Front.

UHP asked motorists to consider leaving later in the morning to give UDOT crews a chance to cleanup the roadways.

FORECAST: Already gearing up for more snow!

Troopers responded to several incidents Tuesday night into Wednesday morning involving vehicles sliding off the road, crashing and even rolling over.

Our Troopers worked tirelessly through the night clearing crashes, vehicles that slid off, and stranded motorist.



Its going to be a rough morning, if you can work from home please do so or go in later.



📷 No injuries in either of these incidents, just drivers going too fast. pic.twitter.com/VitelM6UBS — Utah Highway Patrol (@UTHighwayPatrol) December 15, 2021

MORE: Some Utah school districts plan remote learning, delayed starts Wednesday

As a result, several school districts announced remote learning days or delayed starts Wednesday.

UDOT responded to a crash Wednesday morning where a semi-truck was stuck at 6200 South, and power lines were down on 3000 East. Unified police were blocking traffic heading left (east) off the I-215 off-ramp.