Watch
Weather

Actions

Authorities warn of dangerous driving conditions in Utah Wednesday morning

items.[0].image.alt
UHP
A car rolled over on I-15 Tuesday night
FGpd7jMX0AYnQ1t.jpeg
Posted at 6:13 AM, Dec 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-15 08:23:07-05

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Highway Patrol and the Utah Department of Transportation warned drivers of dangerously slick driving conditions Wednesday morning along the Wasatch Front.

UHP asked motorists to consider leaving later in the morning to give UDOT crews a chance to cleanup the roadways.

FORECAST: Already gearing up for more snow!

Troopers responded to several incidents Tuesday night into Wednesday morning involving vehicles sliding off the road, crashing and even rolling over.

MORE: Some Utah school districts plan remote learning, delayed starts Wednesday

As a result, several school districts announced remote learning days or delayed starts Wednesday.

UDOT responded to a crash Wednesday morning where a semi-truck was stuck at 6200 South, and power lines were down on 3000 East. Unified police were blocking traffic heading left (east) off the I-215 off-ramp.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere