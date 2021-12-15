Canyons School District plans remote learning day due to snowstorm

DRAPER, Utah — At least one Utah school district has announced a "snow day" Wednesday, where students are told to stay home and classes will all be held remotely.

A district spokesperson gave the following statement to FOX 13:

"Expected extreme weather and dangerous road conditions are prompting Canyons District to pivot to remote learning for the day on Wednesday, Dec. 15. While all schools and District Offices will be closed for the day, students are asked to continue learning through technology. Students also may have been assigned other learning opportunities by their teacher in anticipation of a remote-learning day. Instructions about the day's remote-learning activities will be sent to families by schools and individual teachers. More information about the new "Snow Day" protocol will be sent by email and posted on the District's website, www.canyonsdistrict.org. This announcement is for one day only."

Dugway Schools will be on a 2-hour delayed start Wednesday, while all other Tooele County School District schools are expected to be on a normal schedule.

Individual districts may also announce changes on their respective websites, emails or social media channels.