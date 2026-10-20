Beautiful Fall Day; Widespread Rain Is Coming

Another mild fall day before a storm settles in! Widespread rain returns Wednesday AM across the south, then moves north Thursday & Friday. Strong winds & heavy rain possible. Much colder by Friday.

SALT LAKE CITY

Tuesday: Partly cloudy & mild. Highs: Low 70s.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Near 50.

ST. GEORGE

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of PM showers & t-storms. Highs: Near 80.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain. Lows: Near 60.

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