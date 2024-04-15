Big weather changes to bring rain, snow and colder temperatures to Utah

A potent spring storm system will bring big weather changes to Utah to start the work week, so make sure you grab the umbrella and jacket before you step out Monday morning. The storm system is over California Sunday night and will continue to move toward Utah by Monday morning. This will increase rain chances for the northern and central valleys for the Monday morning commute and deliver heavy snow to the mountains.

Rain begins increasing overnight into Monday morning and will stick around for most of the day Monday, which will bring a wet commute to many around Salt Lake and for most of the Wasatch Front communities during the morning and evening drive. Rain chances begin to decrease late Monday evening and Monday night, completely exiting the forecast Tuesday as the storm system moves into the Central Plains.

Farther south, most of southwestern Utah will miss out on the heaviest valley rain with only a few raindrops at most for St. George. Rain chances stay minimal beyond Monday for this area.

LIST: Despite record warmth this week, it's not too late to get one last run in at a local ski resort

By the time the storm system departs the region, the Salt Lake Valley and many of the northern and central valleys will pick up between half an inch to three quarters of an inch of rain.

The higher elevations will be cold enough to see snow. Snow level early Monday could dip to the upper benches but climb to around 7,000 feet Monday afternoon. Winter Weather Advisories go into effect Monday morning for the mountains where several inches of fresh powder will fall. The big winners look to be the Upper Cottonwoods where up to 20 inches of snow will fall and Brian Head where 15 inches is possible.

High temperatures Monday will be quite chilly, staying in the upper 40s to around 50 for most of northern and central Utah — a far cry from the 70s and 80s over the past few days, so not only will you want the umbrella as you step out Monday morning, you'll need the jacket too.

A drying, warming trend is expected from mid to late week into the upcoming weekend for the Beehive State.