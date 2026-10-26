Bigger Storm Brewing

The first storm of the week is expected Monday night. A weak cold front will move through northern Utah, bringing a quick round of valley rain and mountain snow.

Rainfall is expected to be light, with most northern valleys receiving less than a tenth of an inch. Snow levels could fall to around 6,500 feet near the Idaho border, allowing some light snow to accumulate in the higher mountains.

Before the front arrives, Monday should be fairly quiet. Temperatures will warm to near or slightly above normal across northern Utah, while southern Utah remains cooler than average.

Cooler air will settle into northern Utah Tuesday behind the front. Any leftover rain or snow should end around sunrise, followed by mostly clear skies through much of the day.

Another weak storm is expected Tuesday night, bringing another chance for light rain and mountain snow to northern Utah.

A stronger Pacific storm could pull a large amount of moisture into the region, setting the stage for widespread rain and mountain snow sometime between Friday and the weekend.

There is still uncertainty about exactly when the storm will arrive. Some forecast models bring precipitation into Utah as early as Friday, while others hold it off until Saturday evening.

For now, Sunday appears to have the best chance of becoming the wettest day of the weekend.

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