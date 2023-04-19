Watch Now
Blowing dust causes dirty rain to fall across northern Utah

Muddy rain at the University of Utah campus
Posted at 6:40 PM, Apr 18, 2023
"Muddy rain" has been falling along the Wasatch Front because of dust being carried in from Utah's West Desert and Salt Flats, leaving dirty water spots and residue on cars, homes and anything else exposed to the weather.

The National Weather Service said wind gusts as high as 60 miles per hour have been blowing the dust around.

