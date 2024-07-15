California's Death Valley is reaching deathly high temperatures

While most Americans are trying to beat the heat, some 1.1 million people a year head towards it: to Death Valley National Park in California.

The desolate region is known as one of the Earth's hottest places. In fact, it holds the record for the hottest temperature ever officially recorded: 134 degrees Fahrenheit, recorded in July of 1913.

Associated Press journalist Ty O'Neil explained that even though he grew up in the desert, "this is a different level of heat."

On a recent visit, French, Spanish, English and Swiss tourists left their air-conditioned rental cars and motor homes to take photographs of the barren landscape so different from the snow-capped mountains and rolling green hills they know back home.

"Just because the sun sets doesn't mean it really cools down. I was out till about 12:30 a.m. last night and it never dropped below 100 degrees," O'Neil said.

American adventurers like the novelty of it, even as officials at the park in California warn visitors to stay safe.

Drew Belt, a resident of Tupelo, Mississippi, wanted to stop in Death Valley as the place boasting the lowest elevation in the U.S. on his way to climb California's Mt. Whitney, the highest peak in the lower 48 states. He recounted, "My voice got really raspy right away when I walked outside, and you can feel it in your eyes and usually a breeze is cool. This is not a cool breeze whatsoever."