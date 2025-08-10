Clouds provide some relief, but still hot this weekend

Increasing cloud cover is expected over the northern half of the state today, with similar temperatures to those observed on Friday. Daytime highs will be roughly 10 degrees below average in most northern valleys. The sizzling heat will remain over southern Utah with above-normal temperatures and extreme wildfire conditions.

Red Flag Warnings remain in effect for southern and eastern Utah through 9 pm this evening. Wind gusts increase this afternoon to 30-35 mph, coupled with the high heat and very dry air. A weak trough passing to the north will clear out Sunday, bringing some relief to the gusty winds along southern Utah. Temperatures will remain above normal into the workweek for St. George, with a gradual warmup across northern Utah through midweek.

SALT LAKE CITY

Saturday: Partly Cloudy. Highs: Mid 80s.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Near 59°.

Sunday: Mostly Sunny. Highs: Upper 80s.

Monday: Sunny. Highs: Low 90s.