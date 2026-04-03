Cold start to a sunny Easter weekend!

It feels like stepping into a freezer this morning! Cold air in place behind yesterday's storm allowed temps to drop near or below freezing across most of the area. Temps will tumble again tonight with more freeze alerts going into effect. So, if you had to protect your plants & flowers last night, do it again. Make sure you bundle up if you're headed out to any outdoor Easter eggs on Saturday morning!

Luckily, high pressure building in over the next couple days will keep it sunny with a big warm-up expected through early next week. It's going to climb near 70 along the Wasatch Front by Easter Sunday and near 80 in Lower Washington County.

It'll warm up about 10-15 degrees above average by early next week. It looks like more wet weather will move in by late in the week.

SALT LAKE CITY

Friday: Mostly sunny & much colder. Highs: Near 50.

Friday Night: Clear & very cold. Lows: Lower 30s.

Saturday: Sunny & warmer. Highs: Near 60.

Easter Sunday: Sunny. Highs: Upper 60s.

ST. GEORGE

Friday: Sunny. Highs: Near 70.

Friday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Near 40.

Saturday: Sunny & warmer. Highs: Near 80.

Easter Sunday: Partly cloudy. Highs: Mid 80s.

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