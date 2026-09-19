COOL START TO WEEKEND

Isolated to scattered thunderstorms could develop Saturday across eastern Utah and near the Idaho border. While severe storms are not expected, lightning, wind gusts up to 40 mph and small hail remain possible. Cooler, drier conditions are expected to reduce precipitation chances through Monday before moisture increases again early next week

Yesterday's front brought severe storms and damaging winds, and left behind much cooler air. Temperatures in northern Utah are expected to run as much as 10 degrees below seasonal averages, while southern Utah will remain closer to normal.

Dry conditions are expected Sunday and Monday as high pressure builds over Utah and southwest Wyoming.

Another weather system approaching California's coast is forecast to move into the Great Basin by Tuesday, bringing a return of moisture and instability. Unsettled weather with additional showers and thunderstorms could persist through much of next week.

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