Cool & Stormy Start to the Week

Keep the umbrellas handy!

Remnants of Rachel have moved out, but deep moisture remains over Utah. A slow moving storm sliding across the area will tap into that moisture and keep showers & t-storms going until Wednesday. Widespread precipitation is expected with areas of heavy rain that could lead to flooding. A flood watch is in effect for much of Utah through this evening.

Colder air will move in with the storm, so temps will be dropping. Some outlying rural valleys, like Cache Valley, could see morning temperatures drop below freezing as early as Tuesday morning.

Snow levels could fall to 7,000 feet by Wednesday morning with significant high elevation accumulation possible.

The storm moves out Wednesday. After that, a warming & dryng trend is expected for the rest of the week.

SALT LAKE CITY

Monday: Scattered showers and scattered thunderstorms, some of which may produce heavy rainfall. Highs: Near 60.

Monday Night: Showers & t-storms decreasing after midnight. Cooler temperatures. Lows: Lower 40s.

ST. GEORGE

Monday: Cooler with rain showers & scattered thunderstorms becoming most likely by the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs: Upper 60s.

Monday Night: Rain showers & isolated t-storms. Lows: Near 50.

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