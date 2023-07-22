Daily heat record broken in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — For the second time in under a week, Salt Lake City's daily temperature record has been broken.

The hottest July 22 on record was 104 degrees — a benchmark set just last year.

On Saturday, the National Weather Service announced around 2:30 p.m. that the SLC International Airport measuring station had tied the previous record. Then around 3:20 p.m., it reached 106. That's tied for the highest temperature so far this year.

The all-time record is 107.

The NWS has also again issued heat warnings and advisories for several areas across the state of Utah.

They remind the public to stay hydrated, avoid physical over-exertion by taking breaks and seeking shade, and wear light/loose-fitting clothing. Experts also say it's helpful to limit caffeine and alcohol consumption.

Salt Lake County also offers dozens of "cool zones" that are free and open to the public. A map of them can be found HERE.