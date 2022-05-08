Dust storms, 60+ mph winds hit Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — The National Weather Service is reporting powerful winds across different areas of the state, some of which are creating dust storms and extremely low visibility.

I-80 near Wendover experienced wind gusts of up to 50 miles per hour around 145 p.m., and the NWS said the strong winds are expected to shift eastward throughout the afternoon. Strong wind and dust storms have also been moving north from Arizona into St. George and other parts of Washington County.

*Heads up Washington County including St. George*



The dust plume from the dry lake bed at Red Lake in Arizona is heading for portions of the county and may reduce visibility considerably in the next 1-2 hours. We'll keep an eye on it. #utwx — NWS Salt Lake City (@NWSSaltLakeCity) May 8, 2022

55-mph winds were recorded on the Great Salt Lake, 50 mph in Cache valley, 60 mph in Milford, 54 mph in St. George, and 48 mph at the Salt Lake City International Airport.

The NWS also advised anyone driving on I-80 between Wendover and Grantsville to prepare for "sudden reductions in visibility" due to the wind and dust.

The blowing dust created low visibility at airports as well — SLC Intl. reported visibility of 2 miles, and the St. George Airport reported visibility down to 1/4 mile.

The NWS even warned boaters on Utah Lake about "very rough conditions" as there were wind gusts of up to 40 mph.

Wind Advisories are in place in various counties, lasting through 9 p.m.