Early heat, dry conditions raise wildfire concerns across Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah is getting an early taste of summer this week, and fire officials say that warm, dry weather is already raising concerns about wildfire starts.

With one of the warmest stretches of the year so far settling in, agencies like the Bureau of Land Management and Utah Division of Forestry, Fire and State Lands say conditions across much of the state are unusually dry for this time of year.

“Unfortunately, our fuels are still pretty dry,” said Ashley Snipes with the Bureau of Land Management. “We didn't have that snowpack… so that's causing a problem right now with the potential for an easy start and a quick spread.”

That lack of snowpack means grasses and lighter fuels weren’t pushed down over the winter, making them easier to ignite.

At the same time, spring break is bringing more people outdoors, increasing the chances of human-caused fires.

“Ultimately, the best line of defense against wildfire is prevention,” said Kayli Guild with Utah Forestry, Fire and State Lands. “Most wildfires… have been human-caused.”

Officials say many of those fires are preventable with a few simple steps.

That includes properly putting out campfires — using the “drown, stir, feel, and repeat” method until ashes are completely cold.

It also means checking trailers and equipment before hitting the road.

“A lot of the fires we do see on the side of the road come from dragging chains and blown tires,” Snipes said.

After sitting through the winter, tires can crack or wear down, increasing the risk of sparks along roadways.

Fire officials say the concern isn’t just about current conditions, but what this early dryness could mean heading deeper into spring.

“The fact that we have the dry fuels right now is cause for concern,” Snipes said.

For now, crews are urging Utahns to take extra precautions and treat outdoor conditions like it’s already peak fire season.

“Treat it as if it was May or June,” Snipes said.

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