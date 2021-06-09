'Extremely critical' fire weather conditions expected Thursday in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — Already volatile fire conditions around Utah are expected to ramp up to "extremely critical" status Thursday.

The Storm Prediction Center of the National Weather Service said hot, dry and windy conditions will "support dangerous fire weather" through Thursday afternoon.

Areas affected the most include the northeast section of the state, including Price.

To reach the critical fire weather level in the state, the following conditions are expected to be met:

Temperatures in the upper-80s to mid-90s

Relative humidity as low as 5-10% in the valleys and southern mountains

Wind gusts greater than 25 mph across the state and 45 mph or greater in east central Utah

The Salt Lake City office of the National Weather Service reports "high sustained winds and strong gusts will make it possible for any fires to spread rapidly."

Worsening conditions come as multiple wildfires are currently burning across the state. The Bear Fire near Helper has grown to 3,500 acres with minimal containment.