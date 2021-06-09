Watch
Many wildfires across the state still not contained

Jason Porter/BLM
Bear Fire
Posted at 12:09 PM, Jun 09, 2021
SALT LAKE CITY — High winds, drought conditions, and hot temperatures are not helping fire fighters contain the many wildfires still burning across the state.

Wildfire season is in full force in Utah, with 326 total fires already reported this year, most of which were human-caused, according to the Utah Department of Natural Resources (DNR).

As reported on June 5, the Mammoth Fire is still spreading and has now grown to 708 acres, but it is now 14 percent contained. Fire crews are taking action to safeguard Mammoth Village, as the fire is now only one mile away. Gusty winds and low humidity is contributing to the spread of the fire--caused by a lightening strike-- through grass, fir, and pine trees.

East Canyon's fire is threatening homes and ranches as it is now burning 835 acres and still is "zero percent" contained, with evacuations of homes on the South side of State Route 66 still in effect, though East Canyon State Park remains open.

Bear Fire is growing rapidly, burning 1,971 acres in an area Northwest of Helper. Because of its size and location in rugged terrain, air tankers and helicopters are fighting to contain the blaze, but is still "zero percent" contained according to reports from the DNR.

Updates on wildfires across the state can be found here.

