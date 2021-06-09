Many wildfires across the state still not contained

SALT LAKE CITY — High winds, drought conditions, and hot temperatures are not helping fire fighters contain the many wildfires still burning across the state.

Wildfire season is in full force in Utah, with 326 total fires already reported this year, most of which were human-caused, according to the Utah Department of Natural Resources (DNR).

#WildfireWednesday videos are back! Watch each week for statewide wildfire updates.



This year so far across Utah:

🔥326 total wildfires

🔥🔥294 human-caused wildfires

🔥🔥🔥12,000 acres burned



As reported on June 5, the Mammoth Fire is still spreading and has now grown to 708 acres, but it is now 14 percent contained.

As reported on June 5, the Mammoth Fire is still spreading and has now grown to 708 acres, but it is now 14 percent contained. Fire crews are taking action to safeguard Mammoth Village, as the fire is now only one mile away. Gusty winds and low humidity is contributing to the spread of the fire--caused by a lightening strike-- through grass, fir, and pine trees.

Fire crews, engines, and dozers continued direct suppression tactics, securing fire line and mopping up along the fire perimeter to safeguard Mammoth Creek Village. The fire is now 14% contained.

East Canyon's fire is threatening homes and ranches as it is now burning 835 acres and still is "zero percent" contained, with evacuations of homes on the South side of State Route 66 still in effect, though East Canyon State Park remains open.

Fire did not experience any significant weather through the night & fire activity was calm. 835 acres, 0% cont. Engine operations are still taking place along SR-66 & remains closed. Evacuations are still in effect. East Canyon State Park remains open.

Bear Fire is growing rapidly, burning 1,971 acres in an area Northwest of Helper. Because of its size and location in rugged terrain, air tankers and helicopters are fighting to contain the blaze, but is still "zero percent" contained according to reports from the DNR.

BEAR FIRE UPDATE: 1,971 acres; 0% contained. Burning about 4 mi NW of Helper in rugged terrain, requiring air tanker/helicopters. US-6 open, may be impacted.

for updated road conditions. #blmgl #fireyear2021 @NIFC_Fire



Photo credit: Jason Porter, BLM pic.twitter.com/Od5b3aHxaG — Utah Fire Info (@UtahWildfire) June 9, 2021

