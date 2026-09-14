Fall colors are starting to pop; what kind of season will Utah get?

UTAH COUNTY, Utah — Aside from the recent dip in temperatures, a sure sign that summer is in the rearview mirror in Utah is the return of those beautiful fall colors now popping around the state.

But after a year under severe drought conditions, how will the fall foliage season play out in Utah?

Even without a calendar, a quick drive this week into Summit County or along the Alpine Loop shows that the season is off to a decent start, as those orange, brown, and dark yellow hues have begun to show off.

Christopher Anderson Fall foliage seen along the Alpine Loop in September 2026

However, the Farmers Almanac predicts only a Fair/Mixed season in the state because of the aforementioned drought and heat, along with inconsistent rainfall. But the publication does say spots of Utah will flourish, especially in the higher canyons, with a peak starting on Oct. 1.

The same goes for explorefall.com, which shows that Utah is still a few weeks away from peak season.

The Salt Lake Tribune spoke with experts who believe drought conditions might make colors pop less than in previous seasons.

Christopher Anderson Fall foliage seen along the Alpine Loop in September 2026

Regardless, "good" or "bad" is merely a description, and even a poor season still offers a wonderment of beauty, and combine that with cool temps and perhaps a warm apple cider, you've got yourself a fall to remember.

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