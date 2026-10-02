Fall On Hold; Summer Takes An Extra Lap!

The first weekend of October will feel more like summer: sunny & even warmer than the last few days! A weak storm brushes by the north Monday, but warm weather lingers for several more days.

SALT LAKE CITY

Friday: Mostly sunny & warmer. Highs: Mid 80s.

Friday Night: Becoming partly cloudy. Lows: Near 60.

ST. GEORGE

Friday: Sunny & very warm. Highs: Low 90s.

Friday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Near 60.

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