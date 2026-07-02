Fire risk remains high

Dry, breezy conditions will keep fire danger elevated again today, especially across Southern & Eastern UT. Another red flag warning will be in effect this afternoon in SE Utah.

Moisture moving in from the southwest will bring a slight chance of isolated high-based showers & t-storms to Northern Utah. Those could also bring gusty winds this afternoon & evening.

Winds decrease this holiday weekend, but it's going to be hot & dry! Temps are expected to climb into the mid to upper 90s along the Wasatch Front and well above 100 in Lower Washington County.

SALT LAKE CITY

Thursday: Partly cloudy. Highs: Upper 80s.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy & mild. Lows: Lower 60s.

ST. GEORGE

Thursday: Sunny. Highs: Mid 90s.

Thursday Night: Clear. Lows: Upper 60s.

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