Flash Flood Warning issued near burn scar in Tooele County after heavy rainfall

A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for parts of eastern Tooele County on Saturday near the Jacob City Burn Scar.

The warning is in effect until 10 a.m.

According to the National Weather Service office in Salt Lake City, potentially "life-threatening" flooding is already underway after heavy rains fell over northern Utah in the early morning hours.

Due to the rains over the burn scar, a debris flow consisting of rock, mud, vegetation and other loose materials is occurring.

Flash flooding and debris flows are expected to impact the county road near the water treatment plant in Soldier Canyon and potentially points downstream along Soldier Creek to SR-36

Locations expected to experience flash flooding include Stockton, Loafer Canyon and Soldier Canyon.

Creeks, streams and ditches are danger spots for flash floods.

