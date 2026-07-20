Flash floods have killed more Utahns since 2000 than any other natural disaster

SALT LAKE CITY — Flash floods are the most deadly natural disasters in Utah's canyon country — violent, sudden, and invisible until they round the nearest bend above you.

The history of deadly floods in the state's narrow canyons stretches back decades, and the victims are often people who love the outdoors.

On July 30, 2006, a family of five in an SUV in Carbon County was caught when Garley Wash flooded, carrying their vehicle and killing five-year-old Levi Seal and 1-year-old Jayden Seal, while their parents and sister survived.

On Sept. 14, 2015, Short Creek flooded along the Arizona border in the communities of Hildale and Colorado City, killing 13 people in two vehicles. Three adult women and 10 children were staying dry in a van and an SUV when the flood swept up both vehicles.

On the same day, about 30 miles away in a side canyon in Zion National Park, the same storm took 7 more lives, including a group of adult friends who died as they hiked and canyoneered.

On Mother's Day in 2020, floodwaters swept down Little Wild Horse Canyon — a popular narrows hike near Goblin Valley — killing 7-year-old Mackinlzey Graff and 3-year-old Elexia Graff.

Residents affected by Beaver flooding now in race against next round of storms:

Residents affected by Beaver flooding now in race against next round of storms

Their mother, Becky Graff, described the moment the water hit.

"Reached out to grab Kinsley's hand. The first whoosh of water came, and it ripped her away from me," she said. "I went to grab her as the second part of it hit me, and after that, it was just dark, jostling, ice cold, attempting to gasp air."

Becky and her husband, Tim, returned to the canyon the following Mother's Day.

"It was the last awesome, amazing day that we had with them, so—" Becky said.

"Our girls loved the outdoors. They loved to just be out in nature to explore," Tim Graff said.

Desert storms are unpredictable. Hikers may know when floods are possible or probable, but not exactly where rain will fall. If a slot canyon is in your plans, always be prepared to change them. If there is any possibility of a flash flood, choose a different activity. The canyon will still be there when conditions are safe.

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